Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 27,409 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, Positivity Rate At 2.3%

Covid-19 Cases in India: The recovery rate was recorded at 97.82 per cent.

India reported 27,409 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the Covid tally to 4,26,92,943. According to the Ministry of Health, the daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 2.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.63 per cent.

A total of 75.30 crore tests have been conducted so far in India, with 12,29,536 tests held in the last 24 hours.

A total of 82,817 patients have recovered yesterday and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,17,60,458. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.82 per cent.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

