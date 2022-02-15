Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Tests Covid Positive For 2nd Time

The COVID-19 positivity rate in MP dipped to 2.4 per cent on Monday from 2.9 per cent the previous day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself.

The CM had contracted the viral infection earlier also in 2020 and he was then hospitalised for a few days.

On Tuesday, Mr Chouhan in a Twitter post said, "I underwent the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 in which I tested positive. I have normal symptoms. I have isolated myself in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines." "I will carry out all upcoming works virtually. I will also participate virtually in a Ravidas Jayanti programme tomorrow,” the CM tweeted in Hindi.

The Madhya Pradesh government had last week withdrawn all COVID-19-related restrictions following a decline in cases of the viral infection in the state.

On Monday, the state reported 1,760 new cases of coronavirus and four more fatalities, raising the infection tally to 10,27,651 and the death toll to 10,697, a health department official earlier said.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in MP dipped to 2.4 per cent on Monday from 2.9 per cent the previous day, the official said.

