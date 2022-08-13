Coronavirus Live: India Sees 16,561 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: India's active caseload currently stands at 1,23,535.

India recorded a total of 16,561 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 4,42,23,557, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country also reported 49 new fatalities due to coronavirus on Friday, taking the Covid-related death coun to 5,26,928 .

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,23,535 and accounts for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.5 per cent. As many as 18,053 recoveries from the Coronavirus infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,35,73,094.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

