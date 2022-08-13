Coronavirus Live: India Sees 16,561 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India recorded a total of 16,561 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 4,42,23,557, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The country also reported 49 new fatalities due to coronavirus on Friday, taking the Covid-related death coun to 5,26,928 .
India's active caseload currently stands at 1,23,535 and accounts for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.
The recovery rate is currently at 98.5 per cent. As many as 18,053 recoveries from the Coronavirus infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,35,73,094.
Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
10 Covid Deaths In Delhi In 24 Hours, 2,136 New Cases
Delhi on Friday reported 2,136 new Covid cases and 10 deaths due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department.
