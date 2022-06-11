Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 7,584 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India Coronavirus Live: The country reported 24 Covid-related deaths on Friday.

India on Friday reported a total of 7,584 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. The new additions have taken the total number of coronavirus cases in country to 4,32,05,106.

The daily positivity rate of 2.26 per cent was observed on Friday, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 1.50 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The active COVID-19 cases rose to 36,267 and the number of deaths due to Covid climbed to 5,24,747 with 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the government data

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

