Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 41,100 Fresh Cases Take India's Covid Tally Past 88 Lakh

With 41,100 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have surged to 88,14,579, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

With 447 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the count has mounted to 1,29,635.

The number of total active cases stands at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours while the total discharged cases stand at 82,05,728 with 42,156 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported 85,045 active cases, 16,09,607 recoveries and 45,809 deaths due to the disease so far while Karnataka recorded 28,045 active cases, 8,18,392 recoveries and 11,491 deaths so far.

The national capital reported 44,329 active cases and 7,423 deaths while 4,23,078 people recovered from the infection till now.

Kerala reported 77,508 active cases, 4,34,730 recoveries and the death count stands at 1,822 according to the Health Ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,48,36,819 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 14, of these 8,05,589 samples were tested yesterday.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Nov 16, 2020 06:49 (IST) Delhi Covid Tests Down To Third On Diwali, New Cases Half The Average

Delhi recorded 3,235 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths due to the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, state government data shows.

On Diwali, infections in the national capital dropped to almost half of last week's average of 7,000 daily cases as just 21,098 tests were conducted - a third of the usually 60,000 tests conducted per day in Delhi since its second wave in September.

Though the drop in testing was attributed to staff shortage because of the festival, it also led to speculation about what the actual number of new cases would have been as the positivity rate increased to 15.33 per cent.

The daily coronavirus figures, which are usually released around 10 pm every day, were shared just ahead of an urgent meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah today as COVID-19 spike continues unabated in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to attend this meeting.

