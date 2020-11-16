Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is Over 94% Effective

Washington:

Moderna on Monday announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was shown to be 94.5 percent effective according to early results from a clinical trial with more than 30,000 participants.

