Coronavirus Live Update: Delta Plus Unlikely To Be More Transmissible Than Parent Variant, Says Government Panel

Sub-lineages of Delta variant -- AY.1, which is commonly known as the Delta Plus, and AY.2 -- are unlikely to be more transmissible than the parent, said INSACOG, a consortium of government panel involved in genome sequencing of coronavirus.

These two sub-lineages are also below 1 per cent in the genome samples sequenced in the country in June, it said in a recent bulletin.

INSACOG also said AY.3 has been identified as a new Delta sub-lineage and it is defined by ORF1a: I3731V common AY.1 mutations except for S: K417.

Earlier, India reported 38,792 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, data from health ministry showed, with daily deaths rising by 624.

As many as 7,243 people tested positive for the virus in Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in the country. The fresh cases pushed the tally of infections to over 61.72 lakh and 196 deaths took the death count to 1,26,220. After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have the highest number of infections.

