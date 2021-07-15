Coronavirus: 41,806 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 7.7% Higher Than Yesterday

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in the country, added 8,602 cases over a 24-hour period. The fresh cases took the number of infections to over 61.81 lakh and 170 deaths took the cumulative death count to 1,26,390.

Kerala with 15,637 cases leads the states in most number of Covid cases in a day. It is followed by Maharashtra (8,602), Tamil Nadu (2,458) and Karnataka (1,990).

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per hundred - stands at 2.15 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 24 consecutive days.

Amid concern over an increase in the 'R' factor, or reproduction rate, of the coronavirus in some states and Union Territories, the Home Ministry has issued an advisory urging governments to ensure members of the public follow COVID-19 protocols. 'R' factor above 1.0 is an indicator of (high) spread of COVID-19.

Sub-lineages of Delta variant -- AY.1, which is commonly known as the Delta Plus, and AY.2 -- are unlikely to be more transmissible than the parent, said INSACOG, a consortium of government panel involved in genome sequencing of coronavirus.