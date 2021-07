Melbourne will enter into COVID-19 lockdown from Thursday (File)

Australia's bid to quash a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak will see the country's second city of Melbourne return to lockdown late Thursday.

State premier Dan Andrews said Melbourne -- and surrounding Victoria -- will join Sydney in locking down, bringing the total number of Australians under stay-at-home orders to around 12 million.

