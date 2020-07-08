Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 7.2 Lakh Cases

New Delhi:
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India's COVID-19 count increased to 7,19,665 on Tuesday with a single-day rise of 22,252 cases, while the death count climbed to 20,160, with 467 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry's data showed on Tuesday.
India now trails only the United States and Brazil in the number of COVID-19 cases and it has recorded eight times as many cases as China, where the virus was first identified in late 2019. But its death rate per 10,000 people is still a low 0.15, compared with 3.97 in the United States and 6.65 in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.
Here are the updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India
2,008 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Delhi Tally To 1,02,831
Delhi recorded 2,008 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.02 lakh, while the death count from the disease mounted to 3,165, authorities said.
Fifty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.
On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.
However, in the last few days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures.
The number of cases reported from June 28-July 6 are - June 28 (2,889), June 29 (2,084), June 30 (2,199) and July 1 (2,442), July 2 (2,373), July 3 (2,520), July 4 (2,505), July 5 (2,244) and July 6 (1,379), with steady rise in death figures.
The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,115 on Monday.
The bulletin on Tuesday said the death cont from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,165, and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,02,831. Read
Delhi recorded 2,008 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.02 lakh, while the death count from the disease mounted to 3,165, authorities said.
Fifty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.
On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.
However, in the last few days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures.
The number of cases reported from June 28-July 6 are - June 28 (2,889), June 29 (2,084), June 30 (2,199) and July 1 (2,442), July 2 (2,373), July 3 (2,520), July 4 (2,505), July 5 (2,244) and July 6 (1,379), with steady rise in death figures.
The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,115 on Monday.
The bulletin on Tuesday said the death cont from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,165, and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,02,831. Read