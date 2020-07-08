Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 7.2 Lakh Cases

COVID-19 Cases India Updates: India has crossed 7 lakh coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India's COVID-19 count increased to 7,19,665 on Tuesday with a single-day rise of 22,252 cases, while the death count climbed to 20,160, with 467 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry's data showed on Tuesday.

India now trails only the United States and Brazil in the number of COVID-19 cases and it has recorded eight times as many cases as China, where the virus was first identified in late 2019. But its death rate per 10,000 people is still a low 0.15, compared with 3.97 in the United States and 6.65 in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India