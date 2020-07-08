Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Report On Factors Behind COVID-19 Deaths In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the health secretary to share a detailed analysis. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed Delhi Health Secretary to share a detailed analysis of factors behind all COVID-19 deaths in the national capital in the last two weeks.

The objective is to take measures to further reduce the number of coronavirus deaths in Delhi.

So far, 3,165 deaths have been reported due to the disease in Delhi.

The number has witnessed a decline from the peak over 120 per day in June to 50 deaths on July 7.

The Delhi government has also directed all government and private COVID hospitals to get feedback from patients and their willingness to donate blood plasma at the time of discharge.

According to the Health Ministry, Delhi has recorded 1,02,831 cases of coronavirus till now. Out of the total, 25,449 are active cases and 74,217 patients have been discharged.