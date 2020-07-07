Coronavirus Live Updates: India Crosses 7 Lakh COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Cases India Updates: India has crossed 7 lakh coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India has crossed 7 lakh coronavirus cases, with almost 23,000 new cases being reported in 24 hours, according to the health ministry released on Monday evening. There have been almost 20,000 deaths in India since the first case was detected there in January.India now trails only the United States and Brazil in the number of COVID-19 cases and it has recorded eight times as many cases as China, where the virus was first identified in late 2019.But its death rate per 10,000 people is still a low 0.15, compared with 3.97 in the United States and 6.65 in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally

Here are the updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India