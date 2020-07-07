Coronavirus Live Updates: India Crosses 7 Lakh COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India has crossed 7 lakh coronavirus cases, with almost 23,000 new cases being reported in 24 hours, according to the health ministry released on Monday evening. There have been almost 20,000 deaths in India since the first case was detected there in January.India now trails only the United States and Brazil in the number of COVID-19 cases and it has recorded eight times as many cases as China, where the virus was first identified in late 2019.But its death rate per 10,000 people is still a low 0.15, compared with 3.97 in the United States and 6.65 in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally
Here are the updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India
India recorded 425 deaths coronavirus-linked deaths in the previous 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed Monday morning. Only one country recorded more - Brazil with 602.
The United States, which is the country worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with nearly 29 lakh infections, was third on that list with 271 deaths.
Overall India has reported 19,693 COVID-19-related deaths, compared to 64,867 by Brazil and 1,29,947 by the United States.
India's fatality rate - number of deaths as a percentage of total cases - was 2.8 per cent this morning. This compares well to 3 per cent a week ago and 3.2 per cent two weeks ago. Read