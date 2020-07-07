Delhi Teen Twins, Friends Running COVID Relief Helpline Without Donations

Delhi, Coronavirus: Their mother says they nagged the local authorities continuously for help.

At a time when the world is facing its biggest social, economic and health challenge in decades - the coronavirus pandemic - children across the globe are coming forward to do their bit, ensuring that the innate compassion for fellow humans remain intact even in the face of adversity. Take Delhi's 16-year-old twin sisters - Asheer and Asees Kandhari - for instance. Along with their teenage friends, Aman Banka and Aditya Dubey, they have been running a COVID-19 helpline without any donation.

The Kandhari sisters - both awaiting their Class 10 results - have collaborated with food joints, delivery services, college students and volunteers to help those in distress because of the pandemic by providing food and medical supplies.

"So many family friends had these connections with kitchens: Bercos, Big Jar. They made the food. We collaborated with Swiggy so that they could deliver the food. Volunteers or individuals who delivered the food on their own were of great help," says Asheer.

The group also received help from Delhi University students. Students of premier colleges like Hindu College and Stephens stepped up as on-ground volunteers. Even the Delhi Police offered a helping hand.

"A mother contacted us saying her daughter was running 103-degree fever at 3 am in the night. I remember waking up at 3 am, contacting the police and sending the required medication. Then the police contacted the area this mother-daughter were in and gave them medicine. They gave us a call few days later, telling that the daughter was well," she adds.

Their proud mother, Bhavreen, says they nagged the local authorities continuously for help.

"They constantly nagged local MLA, the district magistrate and get things from them. Local authorities were responding better to the children than any of us adults," she said.

The COVID-19 relief helpline (9529863506) is open 24x7 where one can leave a voicemail. So far, they have helped people in 30 other Indian cities apart from the national capital.