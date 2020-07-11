Coronavirus Live Updates: India Crosses 8 Lakh Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed eight lakh.

Coronavirus Live Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed eight lakh with over 26,000 cases added in the last 24 hours. The cases went from seven lakh to eight lakh in just three days and now stand at 8,01,286. Maharashtra has the highest cases with 2,30,599, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,30,261 and Delhi with 1,07,051.

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country and 80 per cent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Thursday.

India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India: