Over 27,000 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours For First Time

Maharashtra -- the worst-hit state -- registered a record single-day jump of 7,862 new cases taking the state's tally to 238,461. Active cases in the state are at 95,647. The state witnessed its sharpest rise in daily cases on a day the state government announced a 10-day long lockdown in Pune district from July 13. Thane has also extended the lockdown till July 19.

The success of the state in containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi -- a densely packed area in Mumbai -- has been praised by the World Health Organisation. From being a coronavirus cluster, Dharavi has managed to reign in on the virus through aggressive action.

Delhi recorded 2,089 novel coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its COVID-19 tally to over 1.09 lakh. The city, however, has strengthened its recovery rate to more than 77%, which means that 3 out every 4 patients have recovered. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the national capital has mounted to 3,300 with 42 fatalities in the last 24 hours, authorities said.

Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai accounts for 58.2 per cent of the cases in the state. While Chennai has seen a dip in the number of cases, Madurai has seen a five-fold rise in COVID-19 cases in the last 16 days.

A lockdown will be imposed in Uttar Pradesh till Monday morning because of the spiralling COVID-19 cases in the state. Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown, the state government said. This is the first time the state government is going for a blanket lockdown since the centre started lifting the restrictions in May.

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country and 80 per cent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Thursday.

In the northeast, Assam continues to witness spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. The state's infection tally has crossed 15,000-mark with 936 more people testing positive. The Guwahati city reported a total of 6,221 COVID-19 cases so far, of whom 5,778 people tested positive in the last 17 days since June 24. Neighbouring Tripura, meanwhile, has announced phase-wise door-to-door rapid COVID-19 antigen testing from Monday.

There are 30 states and UTs which have a fatality rate lower than the national average. Manipur, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim have zero case fatality rate.

On Friday, India's drug regulator approved a drug used to cure skin ailment for "restricted emergency use" to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, news agency PTI reported. Drugs Controller General of India approved monoclonal antibody injection Itolizumab, an already approved drug of Biocon, for restricted emergency use for the treatment of "cytokine" release syndrome in moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome patients due to COVID-19, PTI reported quoting officials.