Coronavirus Can Still Be Brought Under Control, Says WHO Chief

Intense outbreaks of the new coronavirus can still be brought under control, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday, lamenting that global case numbers had more than doubled in the past six weeks.

"There are many, many examples from around the world," said Tedros, that even if the COVID-19 outbreak is "very intense, it can still be brought back under control".

