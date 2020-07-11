No Home Quarantine Deaths In Delhi In July, Daily Fatalities Decline

From June 24 to July 8, a total of 691 people died due to coronavirus in Delhi (Representational)

There have been no deaths in home quarantine this month and daily fatalities in the national capital also showed a sharp decline, a Delhi government study has found. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed the health department to conduct a study on COVID-19 deaths in the last two weeks to find out steps that could be taken to reduce fatalities.

From June 24 to July 8, a total of 691 people died due to coronavirus in Delhi, the study found. Daily deaths have reduced; from 101 daily deaths, the average is now 46 fatalities in a day, marking a significant improvement, the study found.

The Delhi government, in a release, said the dip in home quarantine deaths can be attributed to the chief minister's decision to distribute oximeters to all patients under home isolation.

Delhi's overall death rate has come down to 3.02 per cent from 3.64 per cent in June, the study said. However, daily average has come down to roughly 2.5 per cent with average daily number of deaths being less than 50 and daily number of fresh cases being around 2,000 in the last fortnight.

Arvind Kejriwal in a review meeting on Friday discussed measures that need to be taken to further reduce mortality.

Delhi has recorded over 1,09,000 cases so far with over 3,300 deaths. There have been 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, authorities said. Over 84,000 people have recovered in the national capital and there are over 21,000 active cases.

Delhi recorded 2,089 novel coronavirus cases on Friday. The city, however, has strengthened its recovery rate to more than 77 per cent, which means that 3 out every 4 patients have recovered.

The capital is the third worst-hit state in India behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. India's COVID-19 tally touched 8,20,916 with the highest single-day increase of 27,114, data from the Union Health Ministry shows.