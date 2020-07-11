Maharashtra Reports 8,139 Coronavirus Cases In A Day, Total Deaths Cross 10,000

Mumbai accounted for 39 out of 223 deaths and 1,284 new cases during the day

Maharashtra recorded another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 8,139 new patients being detected on Saturday which took the case tally in the state to 2,46,600.

With 223 fatalities reported during the day, the death count crossed the 10,000-mark to reach 10,116, said a statement from the state health department.

Saturday's rise in cases surpassed the record increase of 7,862 reported the day before.

4,360 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, which took number of recovered patients to 1,36,985.

There are 99,499 active cases in the state while 12,85,991 people have been tested so far.

Mumbai accounted for 39 out of 223 deaths and 1,284 new cases during the day. The financial capital of the country has recorded 91,745 coronavirus cases and 5,244 deaths so far.

The health department statement said that recovery rate in the state is 55.55 percent while the case fatality rate is 4.1 percent.

6,80,017 people are in home quarantine and 47,376 are in institutional quarantine.

Pune city reported 1,201 new cases on Saturday, Aurangabad city 222.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including Mumbai city accounted for the highest 4,410 new cases in the state, taking the tally of cases in this ubran sprawl to 1,68,585.

Death count in MMR stands at 7,179 with 116 new fatalities. Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivali in the MMR have reported 14,292 and 13,832 coronavirus cases so far. Kalyan-Dombivali belt recorded 640 new cases on Saturday.

Nashik city recorded 188 new cases while Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial belt near Pune recorded 637 new cases.

