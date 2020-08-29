Coronavirus India Live News Updates: India Reports Over 77,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

The COVID-19 tests per million have seen a sharp surge. (Representational)

With a record daily rise of 77,266 in coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 33.87 lakh on Friday and 1,057 patients died of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that the country's coronavirus case count now stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The total number of deaths has reached 61,529.

Maharashtra reported 14,361 new cases and 331 deaths on Friday. Delhi recorded 1,808 new cases and 20 deaths. The total count of cases in the national capital now stands at 1,69,412 including 1,51,473 recoveries, 13,550 active cases and 4,389 deaths.

India also tested more than 9 lakh COVID-19 samples each day for the second consecutive day, keeping a sharp focus on "Test, Track and Treat" strategy of the Union Government, Health Ministry said on Friday. The country has already created a capacity of doing 10 lakh tests per day and 9,01,338 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in a release.

It said that with this steady rise, the cumulative tests are nearing four crore and more than one crore samples have been tested for COVID in the past two weeks. The tests per million too have seen a sharp surge to 28,607, the release said.

Here are the LIVE Updates Coronavirus Pandemic:

Aug 29, 2020 06:22 (IST) Kerala Reports 2,543 New COVID-19 Cases: Health Minister KK Shailaja



As many as 2,543 new active cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerala, according to Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday, taking total active cases in the state to 23,111.

At the same time, 2,097 patients under treatment for the disease have recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Friday.

Of those diagnosed today, 2,260 were cases of local transmission and the contact source in 229 was unknown. In this, 75 are returnees from abroad and 156, from other states. As many as 52 healthcare workers were also infected by a coronavirus.

Aug 29, 2020 06:10 (IST) 331 deaths, 14,361 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra



A total of 14,361 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths were reported from Maharashtra on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 7,47,995, the state health department informed.

The total figure includes 1,80,718 active cases and 5,43,170 recoveries.

So far, 23,775 deaths have been reported in the state.

With a record spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases, India''s COVID-19 count reached 33.87 lakh on Friday and 1,057 patients died of the virus in the last 24 hours.