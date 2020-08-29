Unlock4: What Will Reopen, What Remains Shut

Unlock4: No restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods

New guidelines of "unlock" were released today by the government which will ease more restrictions, including metro trains which will be allowed to restart in a phased manner from September 7. Schools and other educational institutions will remain shut as the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing down in the country.

Here is what will reopen and stay closed in Unlock4:

Metro trains will be allowed to resume services in a graded manner from September 7.

Open air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, political, cultural and religious functions and gatherings will be allowed with a maximum of 100 people from September 21. Face masks and social distancing are however mandatory in all such gatherings.

No restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. No separate permission or e-permits will be required.

Schools and educational institutions will remain shut till September 30 and online classes will continue. However students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, outside containment zones only, to take teachers' guidance. This will require a written consent of their parents.

50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools at a time for online teaching.

Skill or entrepreneurship training will be allowed in institutes registered with the government.

Research scholars and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes who need laboratory practicals will be permitted by the government.

Movie theatres, swimming pools, entertainment parks will remain shut.

International air travel of passengers will remain banned, except for those allowed by the centre.

Only essential services will be allowed in containment zones. Lockdown will continue in the containment zones till September 30.

The government issued the guidelines of "Unlock4" today and said in a statement that the new rules are based on feedback from states and union territories and after consultations with central ministries.

Coronavirus cases have been rising steadily across India, at around 70,000 new infections every day, with the total number of cases crossing 34 lakh behind the United States and Brazil. More than 62,000 people have died in the country so far.

The country has been recording the world's highest daily spike in coronavirus figures since early this month.