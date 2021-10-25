Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates: India Reports 15,906 New Covid Cases In A Day

On October 21, India achieved a milestone in its vaccination programme with over 1 billion doses

India reported 15,906 new COVID-19 cases and 16,479 recoveries in the past 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Sunday. With this, the active caseload of the country now stands at 1,72,594 in the country, which is the lowest in 235 days.

The country's active cases account for 0.51 per cent of the total cases reported so far, which is the lowest since March last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, said the success of India''s Covid vaccination drive shows its capability and noted that the country is moving ahead with new energy after crossing the 100 crore vaccine doses milestone.

On October 21, India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark.

Oct 25, 2021 06:08 (IST) COVID-19: Australia looks to roll out booster shots soon as curbs ease

Australian officials plan to roll out COVID-19 booster shots soon to prevent a resurgence of cases, as residents in the two largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne begin to enjoy more freedoms after months-long curbs.



Australia has ditched its COVID-zero strategy in favour of suppressing the coronavirus, after largely stamping out infections for most of this year, and is now aiming to live with the virus through higher vaccinations.