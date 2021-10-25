Maharashtra Reports 889 Covid Cases Today, Lowest Since March 2020

With 1,586 discharges today, Maharashtra's active caseload stands at 23,184 (Representational)

Maharashtra today reported 889 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours - the lowest daily jump in infections since the first wave of the pandemic in March last year. 14 districts in the state today reported zero cases in 24 hours while 12 districts reported less than 10 infections.

The state logged 12 related deaths in the same period - the lowest in 34 weeks. The fatalities were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Ratnagiri only.

84,460 Covid tests were conducted in 24 hours, down by nearly 18%. The state's positivity rate now stands at 1%.

With 1,586 patients discharged today, the state has an active caseload of 23,184 infections.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the coronavirus pandemic, further eased Covid curbs on October 18 allowing restaurants to remain open till midnight and extending the operational hours of shops. Amusement parks in the state opened to visitors last Friday even as water rides remained out of bounds.

Theatres and cinema halls also opened to audiences last Friday with the state issuing fresh guidelines for these establishments.