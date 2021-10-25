14,306 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 10% Lower Than Yesterday

India's daily Covid graph showed improvement today as the country logged 14,306 fresh cases, which is 10% lower than yesterday.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.18 per cent.

At least 18,762 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,35,67,367.

Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.49 per cent.

The active caseload stands at 1,67,695, which is the lowest in 239 days.

The weekly positivity rate of 1.24% per cent is less than two per cent for the last 31 days.

Daily positivity rate of 1.43 per cent is less than two per cent for the last 21 days.

Some 443 people have died of Covid in the last 24 hours.