Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates: India Reports 13,451 New Cases In 24 Hours

India reported 13,451 new COVID-19 cases and 585 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,42,15,653, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.
Of the new infections reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,163 new cases.
With this, the country's active caseload stands at 1,62,661, which is the lowest in 242 days.
The active cases account for 0.48 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020, the release said.
Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Centre's Door-To-Door Vaccination Campaign In Poor Performing Districts
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign will be launched over the next one month for door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination in poor performing districts to enthuse and motivate people towards full vaccination against the deadly infection.
"No district should be without full vaccination," he said during a national review meeting with health ministers of various states and Union territories (UTs), according to a statement by the health ministry.
"Har Ghar Dastak campaign to start soon in the poor performing districts to enthuse and motivate people towards full Covid vaccination. Let us aim to cover all eligible with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by end-November 2021," he said.
Antidepressant Fluvoxamine May Reduce Covid Hospitalisation Risk: Study
Treating high-risk Covid-19 patients with the antidepressant fluvoxamine may reduce the risk of prolonged hospitalisation by up to a third, a large-scale study showed Thursday.
Authors said the research could help boost low-cost protection against severe sickness or death in countries that have yet to receive adequate vaccine doses during a grossly uneven rollout.
Fluvoxamine is traditionally used to treat mental health conditions such as depression and obsessive-compulsive disorders and was selected for trial due to its anti-inflammatory properties.
