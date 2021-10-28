32 Students Test Positive For COVID-19 At Residential School In Karnataka

The school has a total of 270 students, all of them have been tested for COVID 19.

32 students have tested positive for COVID 19 at a residential school in the Kodagu district of Karnataka. The students, 10 girls and 22 boys, were tested for the virus over a week ago. They are students of classes 9 to 12.

The incident happened at Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya in Madikeri of Kodagu district. 10 of the students are symptomatic while 22 are not showing any symptoms. One staff member has also tested positive and is symptomatic. All of them are being treated at the District Hospital.

Pankajashan, the Principal of the school, told NDTV that none of the students are critical. "Their condition is improving; there is nothing to worry about. The entire campus has been sanitised and other precautionary measures are being taken. The interaction between students and teachers is going on though it has affected the smooth functioning of the school," he said.

The District Collector, District Health Officer, and other officials visited the school today. Appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the students and prevent further infection.