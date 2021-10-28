16,156 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, 20% higher than yesterday

The recovery rate is currently at 98.20 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India reported 16,156 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 20 per cent higher than yesterday's 13,451 cases. The government has been continuously speeding up the vaccination drive across the country.

Over 1 billion vaccine doses have been administered in India, making a significant milestone in the fight against the COVID-19.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.20 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

At least 17,095 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,36,14,434.

Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.47 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,60,989, which is the lowest in 243 days.

The weekly positivity rate of 1.19 per cent is less than two per cent for last 34 days.

Daily positivity rate of 1.25 per cent is less than two per cent for the last 24 days.

Some 733 people have died of Covid in the last 24 hours. During this period, the total vaccinations are 49,09,254.