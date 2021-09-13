Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reported 28,591 New Cases, 338 Deaths On Sunday

COVID-19 cases in India: The test positivity rate stands at 1.87 per cent (File)

India reported 28,591 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 14 per cent lower than Saturday's cases (33,376). The country also reported 338 deaths over the same period. The test positivity rate stood at 1.87 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 13 days, according to yesterday's update.

The number of active cases declined by 6,595 in a span of 24 hours to stand at 3,84,921, constituting 1.16 per cent of the total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 per cent, the health ministry said yesterday.

