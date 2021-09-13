Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reported 28,591 New Cases, 338 Deaths On Sunday

COVID-19 cases in India: The test positivity rate stands at 1.87 per cent (File)

India reported 28,591 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 14 per cent lower than Saturday's cases (33,376). The country also reported 338 deaths over the same period. The test positivity rate stood at 1.87 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 13 days, according to yesterday's update.

The number of active cases declined by 6,595 in a span of 24 hours to stand at 3,84,921, constituting 1.16 per cent of the total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 per cent, the health ministry said yesterday.

Here are the live updates on India coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Sep 13, 2021 07:34 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases

Uttar Pradesh recorded 21 new COVID -19 cases on Sunday that took the infection count to 17,09,547. No Covid -related fatality was reported on Sunday. The death count stands at 22,883.

Of the new cases, six were reported from Ghaziabad and four from Lucknow.

Sep 13, 2021 06:53 (IST) Covid Death Certificate Rules Out After Supreme Court's "3rd Wave" Rebuke

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have come out with guidelines for issuing an "official document" for Covid-related deaths. The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have come out with guidelines for issuing an "official document" for Covid-related deaths.

Sep 13, 2021 06:45 (IST) Southeastern China Reports New Coronavirus Outbreak

China's southeastern Fujian province on Sunday registered 20 new COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. In total, China on Sunday reported 46 new cases coronavirus cases. Read here.

China's southeastern Fujian province on Sunday registered 20 new COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. In total, China on Sunday reported 46 new cases coronavirus cases. Read here.