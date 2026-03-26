Indian Killed In Abu Dhabi Due To Debris From Intercepted Missile

An Indian national was killed by falling debris after a ballistic missile was intercepted over Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Another Indian was injured in the incident along with two other individuals of Emirati and Jordanian nationalities.

Another individual who was killed in the incident was of Pakistani origin.

The Abu Dhabi media office wrote in a post on X, "In the context of the ongoing follow-up to the previously announced incident resulting from the fall of debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defenses, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality."

The death count of Indians killed in the Middle East war has now risen to at least seven.