Coronavirus India Live News Update: India Sees Record 49,310 New COVID Cases; Fatality Rate Drops To 2.38%

There are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus in the country at present. (Representational)

Coronavirus Live Updates: India on Friday saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 COVID-19 cases while the death count mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities, the government data said.

Meanwhile, for the third day in a row, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in a 24-hour span saw another record high, with 34,602 patients having recuperated, pushing the recovery rate to 63.45 per cent, the Union health ministry said.

The case fatality rate has further declined to 2.38 per cent, it said. The total recoveries have climbed to 8,17,208, while there are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus in the country at present, the ministry said as the COVID-19 tally surged to 12.87 lakh.

The ministry said as a result of constantly growing number of recoveries, the recovered patients outnumber the active cases of coronavirus infection by 3,77,073. "This difference is showing a progressively growing upward trend."

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Jul 25, 2020 06:05 (IST) Coronavirus: Centre asks 9 states with high active caseload to strictly implement containment plan

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday reviewed the management of COVID-19 in nine states with the high active caseload and asked them to urgently ramp up testing, augment health infrastructure and ensure effective clinical management.



The high-level virtual review meeting Mr Gauba with the Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of the nine states that are driving the present spurt of the active caseload in the country.



The nine states that participated in the meeting include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.



In keeping with the ''Test Track Treat'' strategy, the states were advised to ramp up the testing with a special focus on containment zones. "The areas of concern with respect to low testing in certain states were highlighted. It was reiterated that sustained and aggressive testing is crucial for early identification of cases and to prevent the spread of infection," the Health Ministry said in an official release.