Over 48,000 Covid Cases In India In 24 hours, Total Cases At 13.36 Lakh

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 13 lakh on Friday - the day when the country reported a record single-day jump of 49,310 new infections.

India's COVID-19 tally took 177 days to reach the 13-lakh mark. The number of coronavirus cases in India have doubled in nearly three weeks since July 2 when the country crossed the six lakh-mark. The country's Covid tally touched the 10 lakh-mark last Friday. Since then, around three lakh new infections have been reported.

Maharashtra -- the worst-hit state -- on Friday recorded 9,615 new cases, 1,057 of them in Mumbai. The state's COVID-19 tally currently stands at 3,57,117; the number of virus-related deaths have went up to 13,132 with 278 new fatalities on Friday, the health department said in a statement.

Delhi recorded 1,025 fresh cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the city to over 1.28 lakh. From July 11-19, the national capital has been reporting fresh cases in the range of 1,000-2,000 consecutively. The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211. So far, 3,777 people have died due to the virus in Delhi, authorities said.

The recovery rate in Delhi, however, has improved to over 86 per cent and active cases dipped to 13,681, lowest in the last seven weeks, according to the health bulletin issued on Friday.

The COVID-19 tally in Assam reached 29,921 with 1,130 new cases reported on Friday, while the number of deaths climbed to 76 with six more fatalities, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. State capital Assam has so far reported 13,088 case of coronavirus infection.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally has mounted to 22,693 with record 1,594 fresh cases on Friday. Ganjam district accounted for the maximum number of 732 new cases, followed by Khurda with 320 cases and Cuttack 136, according to news agency PTI. At least 120 people have died due to the virus.

"At 864 cases per million and less than 21 deaths per million of our population, India has one of the world''s lowest infection and death rates," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday, underlining that the recovery rate among coronavirus-infected patients in the country is 63.45 per cent while the mortality rate is 2.3 per cent.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours.Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths on April 30.