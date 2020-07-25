'War Against COVID-19': Uddhav Thackeray Cautions Against Lifting Lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned against rushing to lift the coronavirus lockdown, pointing to similar measures by western countries that then scrambled to re-impose restrictions when they realised the virus was still spreading.

In a two-part interview, the first of which was released Saturday, with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for party mouthpiece "Saamna", Mr Thackeray also cautioned people in Mumbai, where the outbreak appears to be under control, against letting their guard down, saying "I'm worried about that".

"This is war against the COVID-19 virus and wherever countries removed the lockdown, all at once, they are now again re-imposing the lockdown - like Australia," Uddhav Thackeray said.

"Everyone says open and unlock things and that the economy is under threat. Yes, I agree. But will these people take responsibility if many people get infected or die? Are you ready to let people die for the economy?" he asked.

Mr Thackeray then took a swipe at US President Donald Trump, whose handling of the health crisis, particularly his resistance to tougher restrictions, has been heavily criticised.

"I am not Donald Trump. I cannot see my people suffer in front of my eyes," he declared.

"My focus is on reopening things slowly. I agree people are tired but I can't open everything at once. We are calling this a pandemic because no one has any quick fix for this," he said, adding, when asked about places of worship being re-opened, that "God is within us".

I am not Donald Trump, Uddhav Thackeray declared, taking a swipe at the US President I am not Donald Trump, Uddhav Thackeray declared, taking a swipe at the US President

Maharashtra is India's worst-affected state with over 3.57 lakh cases, of which 1.44 lakh are active infections and over 13,000 are deaths linked to the virus.

Mumbai, which has over 1 lakh cases, and Pune, which is nearing the 70,000-mark, are both badly hit. However, while infections in Mumbai seem to be dropping, those in Pune are spiking.

"I don't want to comment so early (the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai). If we believe it is under control, we will get relaxed. And I'm worried about that," the Chief Minister said about the city, while also pointing out that containment measures in Dharavi had been so successful as to earn praise from the WHO.

Mr Thackeray also praised the state's overall response to the pandemic, which has infected over 13.36 lakh in the country and killed more than 31,000.

"Maharashtra did not require help from the Army. We built field hospitals and ramped up medical capacities. We held meetings and worked accordingly. I am proud of my government," he said, adding, "Like China, we also built hospitals within 15-20 days".

In his wide-ranging interview, which also touched upon haircuts at home during the lockdown, Mr Thackeray discussed exams for university students in their final year.

"Whenever possible we can take exams for final year for those who are interested. So either you accept aggregate marks or exams," he said, referring to an alternative system for passing students in lieu of exams.

Maharashtra, like Delhi, has cancelled final year exams for state-run institutions. Central colleges will have their exams in September - a decision the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Mr Thackeray's Shiv Sena has challenged in the Supreme Court under the leadership of his son and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Mr Thackeray also touched upon political points in his interview, playing down any talk of a rift between his party and the ideologically disparate Congress and NCP, with whom the Shiv Sena is in a three-way alliance to rule Maharashtra.

"I am leading this government but this is a three-party government and even the independents are with us. More importantly, the public is with us. So it is everyone's government," he said.

"I'm happy that people trust me and co-operate with me. This gives me strength," Mr Thackeray added.

On a question about coronavirus vaccine trials, the Chief Minister said he hoped a vaccine could be developed in India by the end of this year.

COVAXIN, India's first indigenously developed vaccine, began human trials on Friday.

The second part of Mr Thackeray's interview with Sanjay Raut is expected to be released tomorrow.