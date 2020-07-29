Coronavirus India Live News Update: Half Of Mumbai's Slum Residents Have Had Covid, India Crosses 15 Lakh Mark

COVID-19 India Updates: India is the third worst-hit country by the virus after the US and Brazil

Over half the people living in slums of Mumbai have had the coronavirus, a sero-surveillance study done in the city revealed.

The medical survey of nearly 7,000 people showed that 57 per cent of slum-dwellers and 16 per cent of non-slum residents had virus antibodies.

Samples were collected from slum and non-slum population of three civic wards - R-North, M-West and F-North - in the first half of July.

The study revealed a high proportion of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection in the city.

Mumbai, where about 40 per cent of the population lives in slums, has reported 1,10,846 COVID-19 cases and 6,184 deaths.

With a spike of 47,703 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 caseload went past the 15-lakh mark on Tuesday.

The death count mounted to 33,425 after 654 deaths were reported yesterday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state from the infection with 3,91,440 positive cases. On Tuesday, the state has reported 7,717 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10,333 discharges and 282 deaths. This took the active cases count to 1,44,694, discharged cases to 2,32,277 and death count to 14,165, said the state Health Department.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases: