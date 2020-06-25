Coronavirus India Live News Update: Delhi Crosses 70,000-mark With 3,788 Fresh Cases

COVID-19: Pandemic has killed at least 473,475 people worldwide (Representational)

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 3,788 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city over the 70,000-mark and the death count due to the disease to 2,365.

With this, the national capital has replaced Mumbai to become the worst-hit city in the country, news agency PTI reported. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday stood at 69,625.

India has so far recorded 4,56,183 lakh cases, which includes 14,476 deaths.

The pandemic has killed at least 473,475 people worldwide since it emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally.

The United States has the most deaths at 120,913 followed by Brazil with 51,271, Britain with 42,927, Italy with 34,675 and France with 29,720.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus Outbreak: