Masks, Distancing In Classrooms For Karnataka Class 10 Exams Today

Class 10 board exams for over eight lakh students began in Karnataka today. Despite concerns over safety of students, the state board decided to go ahead with the pending board exams in the state.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:09 am IST | Source: ANI

Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 began in the state today
New Delhi:

"I feel this is a duty that is being performed by the state government. In our state, 10th standard is a milestone in a student's life. We consulted many people and decided to hold the examinations. We have submitted an SOP to the High Court which gave a green signal," state Education minister Suresh Kumar said.

"Children's safety is a top priority. In each room only 18 students will be allowed, 20 if the room is bigger. Social distancing will be maintained. Each student will be tested with a thermal scanner. If a student forgets a mask, the centres will give one. Sanitizers will be used. We request parents to cooperate and maintain social distance at the gates," he detailed the preparations.

Schools across Karnataka have taken extra measures to ensure safety of students amid rising cases of corona in the state.

Students who arrived at their exam centres today morning were given face masks and sanitisers and their temperature was checked before allowing entry inside the exam hall.

"464 students writing exam, 20 will sit in one class. 2 rooms for those from containment zones and those who are unwell. We are working for last 3 weeks to get everything in place, ensuring they maintain social distancing, wear mask and sanitise," Principal at St. Joseph's Convent Girls High School told news agency ANI.



