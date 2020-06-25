Masks, Distancing In Classrooms For Karnataka Class 10 Exams Today

Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 began in the state today

Class 10 board exams for over eight lakh students began in Karnataka today. Despite concerns over safety of students, the state board decided to go ahead with the pending board exams in the state.

Karnataka: Students arrive at St Mary's School in Kalaburagi to write their School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams. The SSLC exams are commencing today.



About 8,48,203 students are appearing in the exam. pic.twitter.com/mzrmAvzTc9 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

"I feel this is a duty that is being performed by the state government. In our state, 10th standard is a milestone in a student's life. We consulted many people and decided to hold the examinations. We have submitted an SOP to the High Court which gave a green signal," state Education minister Suresh Kumar said.

"Children's safety is a top priority. In each room only 18 students will be allowed, 20 if the room is bigger. Social distancing will be maintained. Each student will be tested with a thermal scanner. If a student forgets a mask, the centres will give one. Sanitizers will be used. We request parents to cooperate and maintain social distance at the gates," he detailed the preparations.

Schools across Karnataka have taken extra measures to ensure safety of students amid rising cases of corona in the state.

Karnataka: Arrangements at Lamington High School in Hubli, which has been designated as a centre for School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, being inspected. The SSLC exams are commencing today. pic.twitter.com/2dDqUxAevE — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Students who arrived at their exam centres today morning were given face masks and sanitisers and their temperature was checked before allowing entry inside the exam hall.

"464 students writing exam, 20 will sit in one class. 2 rooms for those from containment zones and those who are unwell. We are working for last 3 weeks to get everything in place, ensuring they maintain social distancing, wear mask and sanitise," Principal at St. Joseph's Convent Girls High School told news agency ANI.







