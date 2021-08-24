Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 'Paediatric Facilities Nowhere Close,' Report Warns

The tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,49,306 on Monday.

There is insufficient evidence to suggest a third Covid wave will affect children more than adults, the National Institute of Disaster Management has indicated, while warning there is still "cause for worry, if not panic" so long as they remain unvaccinated and existing medical facilities remain inadequate.

"Paediatric facilities - doctors and equipment, like ventilators and ambulances, are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected," the NIDM, which operates under the Home Ministry, said as part of a report on recommendations to prep for the third wave.

Earlier, India saw a single-day rise of 25,072 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 160 days, while active cases declined to 3,33,924, comprising 1.03 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

