'New Era Of Convenience': Vaccine Slots Can Now Be Booked On WhatsApp

India has given over 58 crore doses of vaccines so far.

With India eyeing the goal to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year, the government today introduced a new facility to book vaccine slots using WhatsApp.

"Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book COVID-19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes," tweeted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya this morning.

By following the steps, relevant details can be fetched from CoWIN, the government portal that links every vaccine dose to its recipient.

In another significant move, the government earlier this month had introduced the facility of getting vaccination certificate via WhatsApp. This came as a relief for those trying to get a proof of vaccination with the CoWIN platform reporting glitches on some occasions. Amid concern over a third Covid wave, vaccine certificates are being sought for interstate travel, among other things.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," the Health Minister's office had tweeted.

India has given 58.8 crore vaccine doses so far. The government aims to vaccinate 108 crore adults by the end of this year even as opposition leaders claim the country is not vaccinating at the required pace amid shortage of doses.

Last week, the drug regulator approved Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above. This was the sixth vaccine to be cleared in India.

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director Cadila Healthcare, said his company will produce 3-5 crore doses by December-January, adding the firm is expecting to produce 1 crore doses a month by October.