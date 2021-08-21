Zydus To Produce 1 Crore Doses Per Month By October, Says Chief

The vaccine cost, said the company, will factor in new technology and delivery mechanism.

Zydus Cadila, whose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D for adults and children aged 12 years and above got approval yesterday, said Saturday it hopes to produce one crore doses per month by October.

The company said it will produce 3-5 crore doses by December-January, adding that it will not be able to meet the government's commitment of 5 crore doses in August.

It is in talks with some third party companies about a production alliance, and technology transfer.

The three-dose vaccine, developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, is the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorisation in India after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Overall, it is the sixth vaccine authorised for use in the country.

In July, the drugmaker said its vaccine is effective against the new coronavirus mutants, especially the highly transmissible Delta variant. The shot is administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes, it said.

Listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, it applied for the authorisation of ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6 per cent in a late-stage trial of over 28,000 volunteers nationwide.

ZyCoV-D is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine against the coronavirus