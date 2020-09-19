India Has Highest Global Covid Recoveries, Overtakes US: Health Ministry

Globally, India is the second worst-hit country by Covid pandemic with more than 53 lakh cases. (File)

India has overtaken the United States of America to record the highest COVID-19 recoveries in a day across the world, the Health Ministry has tweeted. According to the latest government data, a record 95,885 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the tally of total recoveries past 42 lakh. India's Covid tally breached 53 lakh mark with 93,337 new infections today.

Globally, India is the second worst-hit country by the pandemic and accounts for almost 17 per cent of all cases in the world.

The Ministry of Health credited the country's high recovery rate (79.28 per cent) - the highest in the world - to the Central government-led "focused, calibrated, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high quality clinical care have together resulted in this global achievement".

Today's record number of Covid recoveries comes in the backdrop of India reporting the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the world - an average of 90,000 cases per day - since the beginning of September.

In September till now, the country has recorded 16,86,769 new cases of coronavirus and its positivity rate has increased to 10.58 per cent from 7.5 per cent in mid-July.

Even though India's daily cases are among the highest in the world, the caseload, when compared with the population, is "among the lowest", the central government had said earlier. Deaths in India have been relatively low, and it has a fatality rate of 1.61 per cent, the latest inclusions from the 8 AM bulletin of the Health Ministry show.

Globally, more than 3.06 crore million people have contracted the coronavirus since its outbreak in China's Wuhan last year, according to news agency AFP.