COVID-19 Lockdown To Continue In Karnataka Till May 3, No Relaxations

"Today cabinet has decided it (the norms) will be extended up to May 3... there will be no relaxation and the situation that exists as of today will continue," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

The Karnataka government on Sunday issued fresh orders to continue the lockdown till April 21. (File)

Bengaluru:

Karnataka cabinet on Monday decided to continue the COVID-19 lockdown measures currently in force in the state till May 3 without any relaxation, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said.

However, leaving a window open, it authorised Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the COVID-19 Task Force to meet in three or four days to review and take further decision about any relaxation, he told reporters here.

"Today cabinet has decided it (the norms) will be extended up to May 3... there will be no relaxation and the situation that that exists as of today will continue," he said.

Pending the cabinet decision, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar had on Sunday issued fresh orders directing continuation of the stringent lockdown measures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs till the midnight of April 21.

