'Consider COVID-19 Situation As A Blessing In Disguise': Nitin Gadkari

The unprecedented situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic should be viewed as a blessing in disguise, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

Addressing virtual ''Jan Samwad'' rally of BJP workers from Nagpur in Maharashtra, Mr Gadkari said the challenge posed by COVID-19 is nothing compared to the challenges faced and overcame by India before and after Independence.

"It is not only India that is facing COVID-19 crisis but the whole world is impacted by it, but we should consider it as a blessing in disguise," the Nagpur BJP MP said.

He said people should rise above fear and don't get disappointed due to the situation.

"We had faced and fought back several challenges before and after Independence. Compared to them this (COVID-19) is not a big challenge. We should remain optimistic and not lose confidence. There should not be any scope for negativity," he said.

Mr Gadkari exuded confidence that India will overcome the economic challenges and become super power.

He said scientists across the world have been trying to develop a vaccine against coronavirus, and they will succeed soon.

"We should fight COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing, wearing mask and sanitising our hands," he said. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state BJP unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade delivered their online speeches from the party's office in Panaji.