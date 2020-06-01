8 National Security Guard Personnel Test COVID-19 Positive

The eight NSG personnel were admitted to a Delhi hospital (Representational)

Eight personnel of the federal counter-terrorist force National Security Guard (NSG) have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

They said these personnel are non-combatants and not from the fighting arm of the commando unit of the force also know as "black cats".

Eight NSG personnel have tested positive for coronavirus and have been admitted to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Referral hospital in Greater Noida, they said.

These staffers render administrative work, officials said.

"These fresh cases are from the close contact group of the previous case of a driver that the force had quarantined for the last two weeks."

"All the eight have been asymptomatic since they were quarantined," a senior official of the commando force said.

This is the ninth COVID-19 case in the elite force as a 33-year-old medical staff was detected with the disease last month. He has now recovered, they said.

The NSG was raised in 1984 to render specialist counter-terrorism, anti-hijack and hostage rescue tasks.