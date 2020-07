687 New COVID-19 Cases In Gujarat, Biggest Jump So Far

Gujarat has so far conducted 3,95,873 tests, out of which 7,839 cases are still active. (File)

Gujarat recorded its highest single-day spike of 687 new coronavirus positive cases so far on Friday, which pushed the state's overall tally beyond the 34,000-mark, the health department said.

This is for the seventh consecutive day that the state has reported 600-plus fresh COVID-19 cases.

With the addition of 687 patients, the total number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 34,686, the department said in a statement.

During the same period, 18 patients died due to the infection, taking the death count in the state to 1,906, it added.

As many as 340 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from different hospitals in the state, taking the count of such persons to 24,941.

Of these recovered patients, 131 were in Ahmedabad district, 72 in Surat, 57 in Vadodara and 16 in Gandhinagar.

Patients also recovered in some other districts, including Kheda, Surendranagar, Panchmahal, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar. Ahmedabad and Surat districts reported 204 new cases each. Out of the 204 cases in Ahmedabad district, 195 were reported from the city.

Ahmedabad's tally has now reached 21,543.

Other districts where significant number of cases were reported in the last 24 hours include 62 in Vadodara and 26 in Junagadh.

Surat's case count has now reached 5,461, the second highest after Ahmedabad.

Vadodara is at the third spot in the state with 2,438 cases.

Of the total number of 18 patients who succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, as many as 10 died in Ahmedabad, five in Surat and one each in Kheda and Panchmahal.

Gujarat has so far conducted 3,95,873 tests, out of which 7,839 cases are still active.

Among these, 61 are on ventilator while 7,778 are stable.

Out of around 2.56 lakh persons currently quarantined in the state, as many as 2.52 lakh are home quarantined, while 3,041 are kept in different facilities across the state.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 34,686, new cases: 687, deaths: 1906, discharged: 24,941, active cases: 7,839 and people tested so far: 3,95,873.