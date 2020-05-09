396 People Recover From COVID-19 With Early Oxygen Therapy In Bhopal

18 persons were discharged from Chirayu Hospital, 2 were discharged from AIIMS Bhopal (Representational)

A total of 396 people have recovered from coronavirus infection through early oxygen therapy at Chirayu Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's capital city.

18 persons were discharged from Chirayu Hospital and two were discharged from AIIMS Bhopal on Friday.

"All the discharged people are advised to stay in home quarantine. After the 14-day home quarantine period, all the people should donate their plasma. Early oxygen therapy is successful in treating corona infection. So far, a total of 396 people have gone from here to their homes in full health," Chirayu Hospital Director Ajay Goenka said.

Dr. Sarman, Director of AIIMS, Bhopal, said that on Friday two persons, Pushpa Yadav and Vikas Yadav, were going home after getting free from corona infection. Soon two members of the same family will also be discharged.

The 18 people who were discharged from Chirayu Hospital on Friday were - Zayed Khan, Shahbaz Khan, Wasim Khan, Lukman Ansari, Islamuddin, Mohammad Parvez, Danish Mansuri, Saurabh Sen, Sarita Bai Mangare, Manish Dehria, Prahlad Prajapati, Abdul Tahir Mirza, Juhirul Islam Farooq, Abdul Rahman, Satyaprakash, Bhumika Rahmani, Mohammad Zeeshan and Mohammad Akram.