Coronavirus Cases In India Inch Towards 60,000-Mark, 1,981 Deaths

At least 1,981 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported so far.

India recorded 3,320 new coronavirus cases and 95 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 59,662 cases, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

At least 1,981 COVID-19 deaths have been reported so far and 17,847 patients have recovered, according to the government data.

The recovery rate stood at 29.91 per cent this morning, an improvement over 26.59 per cent registered on Sunday.

The pandemic will hit its peak in India in July-end before being contained, World Health Organization's special COVID-19 envoy Dr David Nabarro told NDTV on Friday.

"When the lockdown lifts, there will be more cases. But people should not be scared. In coming months, there will be an increase in (the number of) cases. But there will be stability in India..." he said.

"There will be sporadic outbreaks over time immediately after the lockdown. Thereon, the outbreaks will be contained. I agree with the timing. Around July-end, there will be a flat peak but it will get better," he added.