Will Provide Fresh Coronavirus Red-Green-Orange Zone Lists: Centre

Luv Agarwal said the country has to learn living with the virus. (Representational)

The centre on Friday said it will provide to the states fresh lists of districts falling under the Red, Green and Orange zones. Senior Health Ministry official Lav Agarwal, in his daily press briefing, said categorising districts under different coronavirus zones depends on various factors including the number of active cases and doubling rate.

"Red-Green-Orange zones depend on active cases, doubling rate and the number of tests. We are going to provide revised list to the states. Two days back, the doubling rate was 12 days. But we saw doubling rates have reduced with spike in cases," he said.

"Some states have shown a spike in the number of cases. It is important for us to ensure that we strengthen our efforts in associating with the states. We have to ensure that guidelines are followed in the field," he added.

Talking about the coronavirus lockdown, he said the country has to learn living with the virus.

"We have to learn living with the virus. It's a big challenge. We need support from communities, states and every stakeholder," he added.

Asked if restaurants will be allowed to open by early June, he said it was too early to comment.

"We should determine how the cases are developing. We have doubling rate at 10 days. We have to figure out which states and cities have lesser doubling rate. We coordinate with the states to increase the doubling rate and plan to reduce the number of cases. A failure in even one area, will mar our collective effort," he added.

India has reported 3,390 new coronavirus cases and 103 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to government data released on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 56,342 and deaths to 1,886.

The recovery rate is 29.35 per cent with 1,273 - a record number - having been successfully treated in 24 hours. Overall, 16,540 people have been discharged from hospitals after receiving treatment.