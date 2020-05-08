60% Coronavirus Cases In India Reported From These 8 Major Cities

Mumbai has contributed 21.40% of the country's case load as of May 7 (Representational)

Nearly 60 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in India have been reported from eight major cities, data from the respective state governments showed on Friday, with Mumbai (11,394 cases and 437 deaths), Delhi (5,980 cases and 66 deaths) and Gujarat's Ahmedabad (4,491 cases and 321 deaths) alone recording over 42 per cent of all cases.

As of May 7, Mumbai has contributed 21.40 per cent of the country's case load, Delhi 11.29 per cent and Ahmedabad 9.42 per cent.

The five other cities on that list are Pune and Thane in Maharashtra (4.92 per cent and 2.32 per cent), Madhya Pradesh's Indore (3.26 per cent), Chennai in Tamil Nadu (2.47 per cent) and Rajasthan's Jaipur (2.1 per cent).

The doubling rate - or the number of days it takes for cases to double - is lowest for Chennai (six days), Thane (seven days) and Pune (eight days).

In what may be viewed as some good news, the doubling rate for the three worst-affected cities on the list is higher - Mumbai (11 days), Delhi (11 days) and Ahmedabad (12 days).

The doubling rate is highest for Jaipur (18 days) and Indore (17 days).

Compared to COVID-19 counts from a week earlier (May 1), Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad have seen an increase in contribution to national caseload; Thane has also seen an increase, but of 0.01 per cent only.

Delhi had 3,738 cases and 61 deaths, Pune had 1,316 cases and Ahmedabad had 3,293 cases and 165 deaths.

By contrast Mumbai, the worst-affected metro, has seen its percentage drop by 0.68 per cent. Chennai dropped by 0.58 per cent and Indore by 1.1 per cent.

On May 1, Mumbai reported 7,812 cases and 295 deaths, Chennai had 1,082 cases and Indore had 1,545 cases and 74 deaths.

At the other end of the coronavirus cases spectrum, Kerala has posted a hugely impressive turnaround in its fight against the novel coronavirus. The state that reported the first three COVID-19 cases in the country has reported only five new cases in the first week of this month.

No new cases have been reported since Wednesday, May 6.

The northeast has also had success in containing the coronavirus outbreak, with Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram recording only 135 cases and only two deaths between them.

Of these states Nagaland and Sikkim have no active cases.

Sikkim has yet to register a single COVID-19 case so far and, on Thursday, said anyone entering the state illegally will be charged with attempted murder.

India remains under a nationwide lockdown meant to halt further spread of the infectious COVID-19 virus. The lockdown, ordered by Prime Minister on March 25 and extended twice since then, is scheduled to end on May 17.

Across the country the number of novel coronavirus cases has crossed 56,3000 and 1,886 deaths have been linked to the infectious virus. As per Union Health Ministry data released this morning, 3,390 new cases and 103 deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Data also showed that 1,273 people had been discharged after treatment in the same time - a record number. Overall the recovery rate stands at 29.35 per cent, with 16,540 having been treated successfully.