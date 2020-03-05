Sania Mirza Raises Awareness On Coronavirus In Video

Coronavirus: Sania Mirza asked people to do what is required when the symptoms appear.

Amid concerns related to coronavirus, tennis star Sania Mirza raised awareness about the issue and asked people to do what is required when the symptoms appear.

"As you know the coronavirus is spreading fast, it originated in China and as per the UN, it has spread around the world, we need to take precautions, there are a few symptoms like coughing and fever, if you feel you have the symptoms, you should immediately consult a doctor," Ms Mirza said in a video.

"There is a helpline (104) and you can call on that. You should look to wash your hands regularly, if you have the symptoms, then keep yourself in isolation for 14 days," she added.

Shuttler PV Sindhu also raised awareness about the issue and said that people in the country should immediately call the helpline if they feel they are having the symptoms of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke about more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

Globally, deaths due to Covid-19 have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people.