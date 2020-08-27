Humanoid Robot ''Zafira'' Scans Customers, Dispenses Sanitiser At Tamil Nadu Store

A robot draped in a saree is greeting customers at the entrance of a garment store.

Named ''Zafira'', the robot equipped with artificial intelligence keeps tracks of the number of customers entering the store, at a time and monitors them to ensure they follow social distancing and wear masks.

It checks their temperatures and even dispenses sanitisers - all measures designed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

"We have developed robots ever since COVID broke out, and the lockdown was imposed, to help frontline workers. The robot has a complete intelligence system. It will also track the number of people entering the store at a time and send details to owners via email, daily," said Aashik Rahman, CEO, Zafi Robots, while speaking to ANI.

''Zafira'', which is a voice-activated robot can be dressed up in various outfits is being used at all cloth-stores of the company in Tiruchirappalli.

According to Mr Rahman, the team is focusing on mass production since they have received orders in bulk from various showrooms of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 3,97,261.