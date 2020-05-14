'#JumlaPackage': Congress Says Rs 20 Lakh Crore Plan Just A Hashtag

Congress said the government needs to put money hands of the 13 crore poorest families.

The Congress on Thursday stepped up the attack on the central government's COVID-19 economic relief plan, saying that the Rs 20 lakh crore package was just a hashtag that borrowed most of its announcements from assurances made in the past.

20 lakh crore is great for a hashtag. In reality it is a #JumlaPackagepic.twitter.com/IF7TploXy7 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 14, 2020

The opposition had slammed the centre's announcement on the first tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic stimulus package on Wednesday as a "disappointment" and a "big zero" that has "nothing" for migrant workers, even as the BJP hailed it, saying it reflected the government's commitment towards creating jobs and stimulating the economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the measures announced on Wednesday to boost the economy hit by the coronavirus lockdown will enhance liquidity, empower entrepreneurs and strengthen their competitive spirit.

He also said the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at the government soon after Ms Sitharaman unveiled the first set of incentives as part of the special package announced by Modi on Tuesday, and said it is a "prisoner of its own ignorance and fears".

"Except for the modest MSME package, we are disappointed with today's announcements," he said.

Mr Chidambaram said the first thing the government needs to do is to "put money in the hands of the 13-crore families in the bottom of the population" that will cost the government only Rs 65,000 crore if Rs 5,000 is given to each family.

Other opposition parties, including the Left and the Trinamool Congress, attacked the government as well. Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the finance minister had offered nothing to states and her announcements were "a big zero".

Outlining the first set of components of the Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic stimulus package, Ms Sitharaman announced about Rs 6 lakh crore in allocations, including Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral-free loans for small businesses and a Rs 30,000 crore lifeline to non-bank and housing finance companies as part of measures to help the economy tide over disruptions caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

On Thursday, she announced a second batch of measures to help migrant workers, street vendors, small farmers.